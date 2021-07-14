109 Businesses in Sault Ste. Marie Adapt to COVID-19 with assistance from Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP)

The Ontario government is providing more than $1.8 million to help 109 Sault Ste. Marie businesses adapt to COVID-19 public health guidelines and protect employees and customers. The funding is being delivered by the Northern Ontario Recovery Program (NORP) and will support the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE), installation of safety equipment, renovations, and new construction.

“We appreciate how hard COVID-19 has hit businesses in our community and we are incredibly proud of how resilient and resourceful they have all been through this extremely challenging time,” said Ross Romano, Minister of Government and Consumer Services and MPP for Sault Ste. Marie. “This funding is exclusive to northern Ontario business owners because we understand that they have had to make difficult decisions, impacting their own families and the families of so many of their employees. While this funding will not cover all of the loss, I believe it has helped a lot of people.”

Examples of funding include the following:

$25,000 for Marconi Cultural Event Centre to convert its buffet-style restaurant into a pod-style dining room with partitions, spaced seating and floor markings.

$24,300 for The Loplop Lounge to renovate and purchase equipment to expand its takeout operations, and develop its website to accommodate online orders.

$19,094 for KUMON Sault Ste. Marie to install a new furnace and air conditioning system to improve quality of airflow, and purchase computer equipment to transition from a classroom setting to online learning.

NORP was established as a short-term program to help businesses across northern Ontario adjust to the impacts of COVID-19. Applications were accepted until November 20, 2020, and a total of 1384 businesses received funding. A running list of NORP funding recipients is available on the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation (NOHFC) website.

“These grants represent a significant and welcome boost for Sault Ste. Marie businesses,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry. “Our government stands shoulder-to-shoulder with northerners, and we will continue to find solutions to support communities, businesses and families.”

On February 11, 2021, the Ontario government launched new and improved NOHFC programs that support more projects in rural northern communities and make it easier for more people and businesses to apply. The programs target existing and emerging markets, provide more work opportunities for Indigenous people and address the skilled labour shortage in the North.