St. Monica’s Parish – Donations Sought for Father Michael’s Ghana

Father Michael of St. Monica’s Parish is collecting items for Ghana. In the past, the United Church was a huge help in donating – but COVID-19 has eliminated this as a source for this year.
If you have any:
- Women & Children summer weight clothing (inner and/or outer wear),
- linens, bedding, towels, hand cloths
- small hand tools (hammers, saws, masonry tools, etc)…
please leave them at the Rectory Porch (across from the Royal Bank on Caverhill St., or contact Father Michael at 856-2032. Please donate before July 25th, and thank you for your generosity.
