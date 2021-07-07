Breaking News

St. Monica’s Parish – Donations Sought for Father Michael’s Ghana

Father Michael of St. Monica’s Parish is collecting items for Ghana. In the past, the United Church was a huge help in donating – but COVID-19 has eliminated this as a source for this year.

If you have any:

  • Women & Children summer weight clothing (inner and/or outer wear),
  • linens, bedding, towels, hand cloths
  • small hand tools (hammers, saws, masonry tools, etc)…

please leave them at the Rectory Porch (across from the Royal Bank on Caverhill St., or contact Father Michael at 856-2032. Please donate before July 25th, and thank you for your generosity.

Brenda Stockton
