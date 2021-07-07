St. Monica’s Parish – Donations Sought for Father Michael’s Ghana

Father Michael of St. Monica’s Parish is collecting items for Ghana. In the past, the United Church was a huge help in donating – but COVID-19 has eliminated this as a source for this year.

If you have any:

Women & Children summer weight clothing (inner and/or outer wear),

linens, bedding, towels, hand cloths

small hand tools (hammers, saws, masonry tools, etc)…

please leave them at the Rectory Porch (across from the Royal Bank on Caverhill St., or contact Father Michael at 856-2032. Please donate before July 25th, and thank you for your generosity.