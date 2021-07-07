Marathon OPP lay charges in Collision causing Bodily Harm to two Motorcyclists

An individual has been charged in connection with a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 17 near Marathon.

On July 4, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. officers from the Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), along with the Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Highway 17, just east of Peninsula Road. Investigation revealed that a pickup truck had collided with two motorcycles then fled westbound.

While responding to the call, officers located the suspect vehicle and driver in the detachment parking lot. The driver was placed under arrest.

25 year old Cody AIRTH-FISHER of Pierrefonds, Quebec is charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm contrary to section 320.13(2) – two counts

Aggravated assault contrary to section 268 – two counts

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled for a bail hearing on July 7, 2021, before the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay.

Both motorcycle operators were flown to Thunder Bay for medical attention. One with life-threatening injuries and the other with serious injuries.

The North West Region Crime Unit continues to investigate this collision, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).