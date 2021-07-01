Breaking News

Highway 112 – CLOSED

 

Jul 1, 2021 at 13:01

Highway 112 from Hwy 11 to Hwy 66 – All lanes are closed in both directions due to a washout. Dane Road 2 also closed.

Jul 1, 2021 at 08:54

Highway 112 from Hwy 11 to Hwy 66 is closed at this time (just south of Kirkland Lake). All lanes are closed in both directions due to a washout.

The train tracks which run a short distance east of the washout have also been damaged.

area bounded in red – is flooded and washed out

 

 

