Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 30

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and will be distributing outlines for Morning Worship.
July 4, 2021 Sixth after Pentecost
2 Samuel 5: 1-5, 9-10 David is anointed King.
Psalm 48 God be praised in the city of Zion.
2 Corinthians 12: 2-10 My grace is sufficient; my power made perfect in weakness.
Mark 6: 1-13 Jesus, rejected in Nazareth, sends out the 12 to teach.
To Ponder: When have you experienced God’s grace as sufficient
and working even when you felt empty and vulnerable?
Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 16 Used With Permission.
