Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 30

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and will be distributing outlines for Morning Worship.
July 4,  2021 Sixth after Pentecost
2 Samuel 5: 1-5, 9-10     David is anointed King.
Psalm 48                         God be praised in the city of Zion.
2 Corinthians 12: 2-10   My grace is sufficient; my power made perfect in weakness.
Mark 6: 1-13    Jesus, rejected in Nazareth, sends out the 12 to teach.
To Ponder:     When have you experienced God’s grace as sufficient
                          and working even when you felt empty and vulnerable?
Gathering   Pentecost 1  2021   Year B page 16  Used With Permission.
