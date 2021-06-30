Happenings at Wawa First United Church – June 30

Kaireen, Lorna & Maria are taking a break during July & August and will be distributing outlines for Morning Worship.

July 4, 2021 Sixth after Pentecost

2 Samuel 5: 1-5, 9-10 David is anointed King.

Psalm 48 God be praised in the city of Zion.

2 Corinthians 12: 2-10 My grace is sufficient; my power made perfect in weakness.

Mark 6: 1-13 Jesus, rejected in Nazareth, sends out the 12 to teach.

To Ponder: When have you experienced God’s grace as sufficient

and working even when you felt empty and vulnerable?

Gathering Pentecost 1 2021 Year B page 16 Used With Permission.