Nipissing OPP investigate Vehicle with human remains inside

On June 28, 2021 at 1:18 p.m., members from the Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and Stinson Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire with human remains inside, on Kukagami Lake Road, approximately five kilometres north of Highway 17, in Markstay-Warren.

At this time, the identity of the deceased has not been confirmed.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP Crime Unit, the OPP Forensic Identification Service (FIS), and under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB).

The Office of the Chief Coroner and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-OFPS) and the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshall (OFM) is also involved with the investigation.

The public can expect to see a large police presence in that area as several specialty units have been deployed to assist. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Any person with information regarding this incident should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at www.sudburycrimestoppers.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.