OPP Investigate after Benjamin Budge Found Deceased on Big Brother Road (North Bay)

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating after an individual was located deceased in Merrick Township.

On June 14, 2021, at approximately 8:00 a.m., members from the North Bay Detachment of the OPP responded to the location, just off Highway 11, on what is unofficially known as Big Brother Road.

The deceased has been identified as Benjamin BUDGE, age 45 of North Bay.

It is believed that Benjamin BUDGE left the Maplewood Avenue area of North Bay and headed north on Highway 11 at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Sunday June 13, 2021. He was wearing dark coloured shorts, a tan long-sleeved shirt, carrying a large green backpack. It’s believed that he was on foot.

The initial investigation involved members of the OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Forensic Identification Services (FIS), an OPP Remotely Piloted Aerial System (RPAS), North Bay Police Service and North Bay OPP Crime Unit.

The investigation by the North Bay OPP Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch is continuing, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services.

A post-mortem examination is scheduled in Sudbury on Wednesday June 16, 2021.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the OPP at

1-888-310-1122 or *OPP (677) on your mobile phone. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit information online at nearnorthcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.