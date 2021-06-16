NDP calls on Liberals to reverse $800 cut to the CRB

The NDP have renewed its call on Justin Trudeau’s Liberals to reverse their decision to cut the CRB for people who need it to survive during this pandemic. While pandemic lockdowns are still in place in several provinces, many Canadians still don’t have jobs to return to. The Liberals are trying to force through the Budget Implementation Act (BIA, Bill C-30) without fixing this unnecessary cut to the CRB that will leave families unable to make ends meet.

“Canadians have been incredibly hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, with many losing their jobs and closing their businesses. They cannot afford to lose $800 per month from their CRB benefit,” said NDP MP Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing). “Why are the Liberals cutting help to Canadians they desperately need? We will fight against this decision.”

Throughout the pandemic, New Democrats knew that people needed help and fought to get it. When the Liberals introduced the CERB at $1000, New Democrats fought back and got to double it. When the Liberals left students unaccounted for, New Democrats fought back to make sure students got the help they needed to afford groceries and rent. This time is no different. New Democrats will fight to ensure people continue to receive their full CRB as long as lockdowns prevent them from going back to work.

“The Liberals’ cut to the CRB is another example that shows they aren’t in it for struggling families,” said NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh. “When big banks increased banking fees and gouged Canadians during the pandemic, the Liberals left them off the hook. But when it comes to helping Canadians hit hard by this pandemic, Liberals cut the help they need. New Democrats won’t let them get away with it and we will fight to ensure people are supported in this difficult time.”