LDHC – Seeks Two Francophone and one English-speaking Director

LADY DUNN HEALTH CENTRE

Seeks Two Francophone and one English-speaking Director

The Nominating Committee of the Board of Directors, as the committee responsible for bringing forward suitable candidates to the Board, is seeking applications from persons who are interested in serving as a Director.

LDHC is a multi-service hospital servicing the communities of Dubreuilville, Hawk Junction, Michipicoten First Nation, Wawa, Missanabie, and White River. LDHC is dedicated to providing programs and services in both official languages and in accordance with the French Language Service Act seeks to have francophone representation on our Board. Our Mission is “To provide our communities with high quality health services.” The Board governs the organization, and is responsible for strategic directions, capacity, quality, collaborative ventures, risk management and financial accountability. Directors act in the best interest of the corporation to ensure that the hospital fulfills its mission.

Commitment:

Attend Board meetings 10 times per year

May involve committee work

Diversity of skills, knowledge, and viewpoints is desirable for a high-performing Board, and so the Board encourages applications from suitable francophone and English-speaking individuals with an interest in serving in this capacity. Consideration will be given to applicants who demonstrate one or more of the following skills/perspectives:

Previous Board or governance experience

Community leadership/presence

Cultural/lingustic diversity

Quality assurance/risk management knowledge

Financial knowledge

Interested persons are asked to submit:

A completed application form available from the Board Secretary at the hospital

A resume and two (2) references

BY 12:00 PM ON June 15th, 2021 addressed to

Chair, Nominating Committee-Board of Directors, Lady Dunn Health Centre

P.O. Box 179 Wawa, ON P0S 1K0 or by fax (705) 856-7533

or by email to [email protected] ( also contact for more information)