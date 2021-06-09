An Invitation to Participate in Lady Dunn Health Centre Strategic Planning:

At Lady Dunn Health Centre, we are in the process of refreshing our strategic plan – a document that summarizes the high-level goals that we will work to achieve over the next four years. We would like to invite your participation in a facilitated one-hour conversation scheduled. If you cannot attend the session when it is scheduled, but would like to provide feedback, there is a link to an online survey that you can complete instead.

Public – English Speaking – Monday, June 14 at 1800

Zoom link – https://zoom.us/j/97876368521?pwd=NHdBalVGYXNZWkoyWWwvSGI5dmFZQT09

Or phone – 1 647 374 4685

Meeting ID: 978 7636 8521

Passcode: 652127

Or online survey link – https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/2021SPPUB

Public – French Speaking – Tuesday, June 15 at 1800

Zoom link – https://zoom.us/j/98776277314?pwd=QlNzTE82RzJKNGFTZ2d0VFRPS2JqZz09

Or phone – 1 647 374 4685

Meeting ID: 987 7627 7314

Passcode: 774137

Or online survey link – https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/2021SPPUBF

Public – Indigenous – Wednesday, June 16 at 1800

Zoom link – https://zoom.us/j/94623080438?pwd=c0M5Q2JyR3lkbHBRV1p5UVBaZm5Odz09

Or phone – 1 647 374 4685

Meeting ID: 946 2308 0438

Passcode: 217547

Or online survey link – https://www.surveymonkey.ca/r/2021SPPUB

The questions that we will focus on during these session include: