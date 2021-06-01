Morning News – June 1st

Weather – Fog Advisory



Wawa – Nipigon, there are areas of dense fog along the north shore of Lake Superior that continue this morning. Conditions will improve later in the morning. If travelling, be prepared for areas of near-zero visibility. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Clearing. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 17. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Low plus 5.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 144,879 392 12 0(4) 380 6 100 Updated: May 31, 2021, 3:36 pm

Last Updated: 10:48 AM, May 31, 2021

Doses administered to Algoma residents



Total doses administered 67,081 # of people who received their first dose only 53,179 # of people who are fully vaccinated 6,951 # of people who have received at least 1 dose 60,130 Population coverage

% of population that has received at least one dose 52.5% % of eligible population (12+) that have received at least one dose 59.2% % of eligible population (12+) that are fully vaccinated (received two doses) 6.8% % of youth population (12-17) that have received at least one dose 11.2% % of adult population (18+) that have received at least one dose 62.5% Note: based on 2020 projected population

Northeast Forest Fire Region

There was one new fire discovered in the Northeast region by mid-afternoon on May 31, with four other fires in the region which are either under control or being held.

The fire hazard ranges from high to extreme for most areas of the Northeast region, with some areas in northern and western sections showing a moderate hazard

Northwest Forest Fire Region

There was one new fire confirmed in the northwest region by the late afternoon of May 31, with 13 active fires in the region. One fire is being observed, five fires are being held and seven fires are under control.

The wildland fire hazard is mainly low to moderate with areas of high hazard in the districts of Nipigon, Sioux Lookout, Red Lake and Thunder Bay

News Tidbits:

Have questions about COVID-19 vaccination for youth aged 12-17? Have your questions answered by leading experts at our virtual townhall on June 2, 6- 7 pm. Submit here: algomapublichealth.com/conversation. Link to live event: bit.ly/AlgomaYouth

It’s isn’t a new problem – Wawa has been plagued with people dumping their garbage, household appliances, beds, etc in the bush for years. It seems that it is very easy for people to do that instead of disposing of stuff in the landfills. The most oft declared reason “tipping fees are too expensive”. Timmins has the same problem – so they are doing more patrols (OPP and by-law staff) and increased fines, really increased fines. It will be interesting to see if this deterrent will be effective.

Today is the first day of Meteorological Summer (June, July & August). By following the civil calendar and having less variation in season length and season start, it becomes much easier to calculate seasonal statistics from the monthly statistics, both of which are very useful for agriculture, commerce, and a variety of other purposes.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will make a virtual announcement about employment and training in the medical technology and health care sectors at 10 a.m.

Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, will be joined by Michael Tibollo, Associate Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, and Kim Moran, CEO of Children’s Mental Health Ontario, to make an announcement at 12 Noon.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make an announcement about support for community museums at 1 p.m.