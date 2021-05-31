East Algoma OPP – Prohibited Drive Charges Laid after Traffic Complaint

On May 29, 2021, shortly after 1:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint of a westbound vehicle driving erratically on Highway 17 within the Township of the North Shore.

Police observed the vehicle at a local gas station in the Town of Blind River and the car left the parking lot in a westbound direction onto Causley Street. The vehicle then proceeded to turn into a convenience store parking lot where police interacted with the driver. A query revealed the driver was suspended.

As a result of the investigation, Tyree GABRIEL, 41 years-of-age from Blind River, was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code

Driving While Suspended, contrary to section 53(1) of the Highway Traffic Act (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 8, 2021 and the vehicle was impounded for 45 days.