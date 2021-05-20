Illegal Gro-Op shut down in Chapleau

On May 19, 2021, at approximately 1:00 p.m., members of the North East Region Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a Cannabis Act (CA) search warrant at a commercial property on Martel Road in Chapleau.

A search of the premises revealed a large illegal cannabis growing operation. More than 12,000 plants in various stages of growth were seized as well as lighting and electrical equipment. The estimated street value of the cannabis is $12-million.

As a result of the investigation, Xingran FAN (21 years-of-age), Yang LIU (22 years-of-age), Xiaofang WANG (53 years-of-age), Fuxian ZHANG (33 years-of-age) and Jing ZHANG (35 years-of-age), all from the Greater Toronto area, were arrested and charged with – Cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house, contrary to section 12(6)(a) of the Cannabis Act (CA).

The accused persons are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on July 5, 2021, in Chapleau.