East Algoma OPP – Multiple charges laid after traffic stop

On May 19, 2021, members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were on patrol duties on Highway 108 in the City of Elliot Lake.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m., police observed a car near Highway 108 and Esten Drive North with one of the two occupants not wearing a seatbelt and as a result a traffic stop was initiated.

The officer spoke to the driver who was unable to provide a driver’s licence, permit for the vehicle, or insurance. A query revealed the driver was wanted out of East Algoma Detachment for failing to attend court and prohibited from driving.

As a result, David MADLE, 29 years-of-age from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation While Prohibited under the Criminal Code (CC) contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the CC (two counts)

Failure to Attend Court after Having Appeared, contrary to section 145(2)(b) of the CC

Operate Motor Vehicle Without Insurance, contrary to section 2(1)(a) of the Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

Operate Unsafe Vehicle, contrary to section 84 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Driving While Under Suspension-While Suspended under HTA section 41/42, contrary to section 53(1.1) of the HTAS

Novice Driver -B.A.C. Above Zero, contrary to section 44.1(3) of the HTA

Use Plate Not Authorized for Vehicle, contrary to section 12(1)(d) of the HTA

Drive Motor Vehicle, No Permit, contrary to section 7(1)(a) of the HTA

Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Liquor Readily Available, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 6, 2021.

The 54 year-old passenger from Elliot Lake was issued a provincial offence notice and charged with: Passenger-Fail to Properly Wear Seat Belt, contrary to section 106(3)(b) of the HTA.