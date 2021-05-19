Marathon OPP – Thunder Bay Driver arrested after Spike Belt Deployment

On Tuesday May 17, 2021 at approximately 3:15pm the White River Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a blue Chevy Cruse travelling westbound on Highway 17, Township of White River, at a very high rate of speed.

A traffic stop was initiated west of White River. The vehicle failed to stop, accelerated, and continued westbound on Highway 17. Due to public safety the officer discontinued the traffic stop of the vehicle.

The vehicle was later observed by Marathon OPP travelling at a high rate of speed on highway 17, east of Marathon. Police attempted a traffic stop but the vehicle braked hard then sped up. Due to public safety the officer discontinued the traffic stop of the vehicle. Police set up and deployed a spike belt successfully and the vehicle pulled onto the shoulder of the highway a short distance later.

The driver, 28 year old Chantal OLYNYK, Thunder Bay, ON was arrested and charged with:

Fail to stop for police HTA 216(1)

Speeding HTA 128

The accused was arrested, and transported to the Marathon OPP, and later released with a Provincial Court date of 07 July, 2021 in Marathon.