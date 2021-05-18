East Algoma OPP – Detachment Report

NEIGHBOR DISPUTE RESULTS IN PROHIBITED DRIVE CHARGE

(PLUMMER ADDITIONAL TOWNSHIP, ON) – On May 15, 2021, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a neighbor dispute on Plummer Road in Plummer Additional Township. The investigation determined a neighbor was operating a tractor and had attended the complainant’s property several times on this date. While police were on the property they observed the tractor being operated by a person known to them as being prohibited from driving.

As a result of the investigation, Vladimir WYNNCHUK, 47 years of age from Plummer Additional Township was charged with: Operation While Prohibited Under the Criminal Code, contrary to section 320.18(1)(a) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 8, 2021.

OPP LAYS SPOUSAL ASSAULT AND OTHER CHARGES

(THESSALON FIRST NATION, ON)- On May 17, 2021, shortly after 9:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a domestic dispute in the community of Thessalon First Nation. An investigation determined a spouse was physically assaulted and personal belongings were thrown out of the residence. A query revealed the accused was in breach of conditions.

As a result, a 30 year-old from Sault Ste Marie, was charged with:

Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Mischief-Domestic, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC (two counts)

Uttering Threats-Cause Death or Bodily Harm, contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) of the CC

Failure to Comply with Release Order-other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 8, 2021.

UNWANTED TEXT MESSAGES RESULTS IN A CHARGE

(BLIND RIVER, ON) – On May 14, 2021, shortly after 12:45 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a complaint of harassment where numerous unwanted text messages were received by an ex-spouse in the Town of Blind River.

As a result of the investigation, a 35 year-old from Blind River, was arrested on May 15, 2021 and charged with: Harassing Communications, contrary to section 372(3) of the Criminal Code.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on August 5, 2021.

OPP RESPOND TO 911 CALL ON AN ISLAND NEAR SPRAGUE HARBOUR

(TOWNSHIP OF THE NORTH SHORE, ON)- On May 14, 2021, shortly after 3:30 p.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the OPP Marine Unit and a member from the Mississauga First Nation Police Service responded to a 911 call on an island south of the North Channel Yacht Club in the Township of the North Shore.

At approximately 11:00 a.m., two couples were in a small boat that struck an object causing it to stop. One of the occupants became irate and physically assaulted the spouse and spat on the two other occupants in the boat. Police located the occupants on the island and transported them back to the mainland.

As a result, a 45 year-old from the Township of the North Shore was charged with:

Assault-Spousal, contrary to section 266 of the Criminal Code (CC)

Assault, contrary to section 266 of the CC (two counts)

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on July 8, 2021.