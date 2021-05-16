Morning News – May 16th

Weather:

Sunny. High 16. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear this evening and after midnight then partly cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers overnight. Low 9.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased Cases Screened Positive for VOC (4) 138,704 365 31 1 334 4 75 Updated: May 15, 2021, 6:10 pm

Total doses administered: 46,172

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 37,498 38.8% 32.8% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,337 4.5% 3.8% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 41,835 43.2% 36.6%

News Tidbits:

Following a request for assistance by the province of Manitoba, Ontario has deployed 40 FireRangers and 2 overhead staff from the Northeast Region to assist with Manitoba’s escalated fire situation. Ontario remains well resourced to respond to fires here at home.

In the Northeast Forest Fire region that are three new wildland fires confirmed, with four burning:

Sudbury 5 is located approximately 12 kilometres southeast of Burwash, one kilometre north of Round Lake. It is not yet under control at 8.5 hectares. Sudbury 6 is being held at 1.2 hectares on the southwest shore of Lake Panache. Parry Sound 1 is not yet under control at 0.1 of a hectare. It is located on the southwest side of McLaren Island, on Georgian Bay and was confirmed late this afternoon.



The fire hazard is predominantly high south of highway 11 north, and varies from low to moderate in areas along highway 11 north, and northward. Areas surrounding Bancroft are maintaining an extreme hazard this afternoon.

The Sault Ste. Marie Police Service says Zachery Bisaillon, 29, is wanted for attempted murder following an incident in the 500 block area of North Street just before 10:30 p.m. last night. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.​