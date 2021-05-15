Morning News – May 15th

Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 7 or high.
Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 12, 2021, 4:30 pm)
Tested – 138,704
Confirmed Cases – 364
Active Cases – 30
Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0
Currently Hospitalized – 1
Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0
Resolved Cases – 334
Deceased – 4
Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 75
Total doses administered: 46,172
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|37,498
|38.8%
|32.8%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|4,337
|4.3%
|3.8%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|41,835
|43.2%
|36.6%
News Tidbits:
The Ontario government has created a 10-week pre-apprenticeship program with Brook Restoration Ltd. This program will offer 150 150 underprivileged youth (18-29) a paid training and work experience for in-demand construction jobs in Ottawa, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.
The winning ticket for the Wednesday, May 12 Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg.
Really difficult to believe in these enlightened days that drivers are still driving impaired – Nippissing OPP laid their 22nd impaired driving charge of this year. “On May 13, 2021 at 2:45 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle for traveling 37 kilometers over the posted speed limit on Highway 17, City of Greater Sudbury.
As a result of the investigation, the driver, Geordie FAULKNER, 31-years-of-age, from Temiskaming Shores, was charged with:
- Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC)
- Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC
- Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor, contrary to section 32(1) of the Liquor Licence Act.
- Speeding 1 – 49 Km/h over posted limit, contrary to section 128 of the Highway Traffic Act (HTA)
- Drive – hand-held communication device, contrary to section 78.1(1) of the HTA.
