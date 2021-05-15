Morning News – May 15th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. High 18. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Clear. Low plus 3.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (May 12, 2021, 4:30 pm)



Tested – 138,704

Confirmed Cases – 364

Active Cases – 30

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Currently Hospitalized – 1

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 0

Resolved Cases – 334

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 75

Total doses administered: 46,172

# of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 37,498 38.8% 32.8% People fully immunized with first and second dose 4,337 4.3% 3.8% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 41,835 43.2% 36.6%

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government has created a 10-week pre-apprenticeship program with Brook Restoration Ltd. This program will offer 150 150 underprivileged youth (18-29) a paid training and work experience for in-demand construction jobs in Ottawa, Hamilton and the Greater Toronto Area.

The winning ticket for the Wednesday, May 12 Lotto 6/49 jackpot was sold somewhere in Manitoba, outside of Winnipeg.

Really difficult to believe in these enlightened days that drivers are still driving impaired – Nippissing OPP laid their 22nd impaired driving charge of this year. “On May 13, 2021 at 2:45 p.m., members from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a motor vehicle for traveling 37 kilometers over the posted speed limit on Highway 17, City of Greater Sudbury.

As a result of the investigation, the driver, Geordie FAULKNER, 31-years-of-age, from Temiskaming Shores, was charged with: