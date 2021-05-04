Community Living Algoma – PT Support Worker for North Algoma “Wawa”

PART-TIME SUPPORT WORKER (SW IV)

NORTH ALGOMA (WAWA)

START DATE: Immediate

Community Living Algoma is dedicated to the full inclusion and citizenship of people with intellectual disabilities. Over its 60 year history, the charitable not-for-profit organization has provided a wide range of supports and services to individuals and their families living in the Algoma District.

Community Living Algoma’s primary focus is to make positive differences in the lives of the people we support by assisting people to achieve their personal goals and ensure organizational outcomes are achieved. Community Living Algoma is currently searching for the ideal experienced candidate who are innovative, visionary and committed to the people we serve

DUTIES:

The Support Worker will coordinate and deliver a wide range of services to individuals with an intellectual disability and their families. In addition, the Support Worker will:

Assist children/youth/adults and their support circles to develop and implement individual plans based on positive approaches

Facilitate access to individualized services, which supports outcome attainment for the person

Assist youth transitioning into adulthood with planning in the areas of post-secondary education, career planning, life skills to achieve independence in the community

Provide case management supports including service navigation, advocacy, case resolution, planning and mediation.

Support individuals to develop leadership skills and self-advocacy skills

Identify needed resources and services

Provide crisis management and act as a resource and linkage with other community organizations to develop a knowledge and understanding or relevant issues

Act as liaison and be available for consultations with parents/guardians/advocates, agency staff, specialists and other community and government

Work on interagency collaborations when appropriate for resource development and advocacy

QUALIFICATIONS:

A University Degree in a Social Science (Psychology), Social Work or (Candidates possessing an acceptable combination of education and direct experience may be considered). A sound knowledge developmental services as demonstrated practically through a minimum of two years’ experience working with individuals with intellectual disabilities and their Experience in the delivery of services using positive Experience with individuals who present a dual diagnosis and familiarity with community based treatment Extensive working knowledge of systems theories and family Good oral and written communication Ability to work independently and as a member of a The ability to relate effectively with people supported, parents, family, collateral service agencies and other community professionals. Valid First Aid and health requirements as outlined in the Developmental Services Act and CLA Policies and Valid Ontario Driver’s License, use of a personal vehicle, maintenance of an acceptable driving Computer Skills (Word, Power Point, Excel, ) French is an Asset

Help make the Algoma Region a leader for inclusion of people with developmental disabilities. Please send your resume to [email protected] by May 11, 2021 quoting file # MA0511.

You must have a valid G license and a clean driving record for this position.

Human Resources Coordinator

Community Living Algoma

99 Northern Avenue

Sault Ste. Marie, ON P6B 4H5

E-mail: [email protected]