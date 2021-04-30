Morning News – April 30

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this afternoon. Wind northwest 30 km/h gusting to 60. High 8.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness near midnight then 60 percent chance of showers before morning. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 29, 2021, 5:15 pm)



Tested – 130,887

Confirmed Cases – 331

Active Cases – 41

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 3

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Currently Hospitalized (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Resolved Cases – 290

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 54

Total doses administered: 38,171

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 31,129 32.2% 27.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 3,521 3.6% 3.1% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 34,650 35.8% 30.3%

News Tidbits:

There was one new active wildland fire in the Northeast region, Cochrane 2, located just east of Fort Albany has already been called out. It measured 0.1 of a hectare. There is one other active fire, Bancroft 2 is under control at 9.1 hectares, it is located near Galway Road in Trent Lakes Township. The fire hazard is generally low to moderate across the region, except for an area located east of Timmins which is showing a high hazard this afternoon.

Premier Doug Ford will hold a virtual press conference at 1 p.m.