Morning News – April 23

Weather:

Sunny. Wind becoming west 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 15.

Tonight – Increasing cloudiness. 30 percent chance of rain showers overnight with risk of freezing rain. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Hopefully the warmer temperatures today will keep the ice from forming on the lake shores.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma (April 22, 2021, 5:10 pm)



Tested – 127,900

Confirmed Cases – 313

Active Cases – 44

Active Cases (non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma) – 1

Currently Hospitalized – 2

Resolved Cases – 269

Deceased – 4

Cases Screened Positive for VOC – 34

Total doses administered: 34,415

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 28,479 29.4% 24.9% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,968 3.1% 2.6% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 31,447 32.5% 27.5%

News Tidbits:

Congratulations to Michel Lavergne, he will become the Principal at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) for the 2021-2022 school year. Congratulations goes to Stéphanie McGregor who becomes Vice-Principal at École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) for the 2021-2022 school year.

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Newmont’s Musselwhite Mine north of Thunder Bay, after at least one individual tested positive for the virus. Rapid testing show several others are positive, but the results of confirming tests have not yet come back. All are isolating.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, to make a virtual announcement at 10 a.m.

Did you know? According to tradition, April 23rd is celebrated as William Shakespeare’s birthday. Only his baptism day is documented, April 26th, 1564; 457 years ago. Three days after birth was the normal amount of time to wait before a newborn was baptized, so April 23rd is celebrated as his birthday.

We all know that the Edmund Fitzgerald was the first laker (Great Lakes freighter) built to the maximum St. Lawrence Seaway size, which was 730 feet (222.5 m) long, 75 feet (22.9 m) wide, and with a 25 foot (7.6 m) draft.

Last week Project 817, a 94-meter (310 feet) vessel built by Dutch shipyard Feadship, was transported from its Kaag Island facility to the North Sea at Rotterdam. CNN reports, “Some parts of the canals along the route are only a few feet wider than Project 817, which spans 44.7 feet from port to starboard, so to say the transfer required great care and attention is something of an understatement.”