3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#311 – #313)

Algoma Public Health (APH) has reported 3 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and are self-isolating. Two are of close contact exposure (tested April 22) and the third is unknown (tested April 17). Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly.
