5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#300 – #304)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed cases:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #300
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 19, 2021
|Case #301
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 19, 2021
|Case #302
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #303
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
|Case #304
|Close contact
|Self-isolating
|April 20, 2021
