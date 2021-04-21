Breaking News

5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#300 – #304)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 5 new cases of COVID-19, all from Sault Ste. Marie and area.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed cases:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #300 Close contact Self-isolating April 19, 2021
Case #301 Close contact Self-isolating April 19, 2021
Case #302 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #303 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
Case #304 Close contact Self-isolating April 20, 2021
This Media Release
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*