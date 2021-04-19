SSM Police warn of EMT Fraud

Over the last week Sault Ste. Marie police officers have taken reports from three victims regarding electronic money transfer fraud. The media release explains that, “The victims all say their electronic devices were hacked, granting unknown people access to their online banking information. The fraudsters then transferred money electronically to unknown destinations.”

SSM Police urges everyone to review their finances regularly to ensure there are no irregularities in their accounts.” They offer the following tips:

Keep your browser updated

Make sure all of your WIFI networks are password protected

Consider installing trusted protection software, and keep it updated.

Although there has not been any media releases from the Superior East OPP Detachment regarding any EMT fraud occurrences in Wawa, everyone should be following these tips to ensure that they do not become a victim.