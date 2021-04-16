Morning News – April 16

Weather:

Cloudy. 30 percent chance of flurries early this morning with risk of freezing drizzle. Clearing this afternoon. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this afternoon. High 8. Wind chill minus 9 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 8 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 122,698 288 47(1)* 1(1)* 241 4 Updated: April 15, 2021, 6:50 pm

Total doses administered: 30,346

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 25,350 26.2% 22.2% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,498 2.6% 2.2% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 27,848 28.8% 24.4%

9:04 AM, April 15, 2021

Northeast Forest Fire Update There were no active wildland fires in the Northeast region by late afternoon on April 15. The fire hazard is mostly low across the region for April 15.

News Tidbits:

The fight to keep Laurentian Univeristy open continues. This morning Friday, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, joined by NDP MPs Charlie Angus (Timmins—James Bay) and Carol Hughes (Algoma—Manitoulin—Kapuskasing), will hold a press conference to call on Justin Trudeau to immediately take action to help Laurentian University, their staff, students and the wider community in Northern Ontario. Later in the in day, Singh will meet with workers at Laurentian University and with Brian Bigger, Mayor of Sudbury.

The Ontario government has introduced proposed legislation to establish the Northern Ontario School of Medicine (NOSM) and Université de Hearst (Hearst) as independent, standalone degree-granting institutions. If passed, the legislation would formally recognize the integral role these institutions play in providing students with access to medical training and French-language studies in Northern Ontario. The bill passed the first reading Thursday afternoon.

To slow the spread of the virus and protect communities with the highest rates of transmission, Ontario is rolling out vaccines to “hot spot” regions across the province as part of Phase Two of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. Through this initiative, 114 highly impacted neighbourhoods, as identified by postal code, will be reached through mass immunization clinics, mobile teams and pop-up clinics.

Dr. Adalsteinn (Steini) Brown, Co-Chair of the Ontario COVID-19 Science Advisory Table and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, will hold a media briefing to present updated modelling on the province’s ongoing response to the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) at 1 p.m.

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Solicitor General Sylvia Jones, Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, and Dr. David Williams, Chief Medical Officer of Health, to make an announcement at 2:30 this afternoon.