Morning News – April 15

Weather:

A few flurries ending this morning then cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. High plus 3. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries and risk of freezing drizzle. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 7 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 122,550 285 47(1)* 1(1)* 238 4 Updated: April 14, 2021, 8:15 pm

Total doses administered: 29,964

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 24,994 25.8% 21.8% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,485 2.6% 2.2% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 27,479 28.4% 24.0% 11:18 AM, April 14, 2021

News Tidbits:

Watco has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with our First Nation to develop partnership opportunities for the Algoma Central Railway explained Chief Gauthier of Missinabie Cree in an interview with the Sault Star.

The NPD was granted an emergency debate on the Laurentian University crisis last night. They made impassioned pleas to save Laurentian.

The governments of Canada and Ontario announced $656.5 million in funding to provide critical infrastructure upgrades to protect students and staff from COVID-19 in the province’s schools.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $8 million to support the province’s Mine Rescue Program and help protect workers in an emergency. Part of the 2021 Budget, Ontario’s Action Plan: Protecting People’s Health and Our Economy, this increased funding will promote workplace safety by strengthening rescue capacity at mine sites and address gaps in the current rescue program for surface mines. Ontario Mine Rescue is administered by Workplace Safety North, a designated, not-for-profit safe work association. It was founded in 1929 following a fire at Hollinger Mine that claimed the lives of 39 miners. There are presently over 900 volunteers actively certified by the program and ready to respond in the province. There is an office in Wawa.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will make a virtual funding announcement in support of Ontario’s non-profit organizations this morning.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement about workplace inspections at noon.