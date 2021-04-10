Morning News – April 10

Weather:

Periods of rain or drizzle ending this morning then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating late this morning. High 12. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 after midnight. Low plus 5.

ON511 is warning – “Good morning Ontario, many parts of Northern area, visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero due to fog. Turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 119,798 258 30 1 228 4 Updated: April 9, 2021, 5:00 pm Total doses administered: 26,353 Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 22,085 22.83% 19.30% People fully immunized with first and second dose 2,134 2.21% 1.86% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 24,219 25.03% 21.16% Last Updated: 9:36 AM, April 9, 2021

News Tidbits:

The much anticipated Spring By-Hands Festival has been cancelled.

The Men’s Curling Worlds Playoffs have been put on hold due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Calgary bubble. Curling Canada says those who tested positive are asymptomatic and don’t involve playoff teams. However, all games now halted until athletes and staff on playoff teams tested and cleared.

Matheson – Hwy 11 is closed both directions #HWY101 Junction – Watabeag Lake Road West Bowman Road East, all lanes closed due to collision involving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV) and passenger vehicle. Detour will be Hwy 101 to Hwy 572 and vice versa.

Did you know? The ASPCA was formed on April 10, 1866. It was founded in New York City by philanthropist and diplomat Henry Bergh. Bergh had been posted in Russia by President Lincoln. There Bergh was horrified at the treatment of work horses, and on his way back to the USA, he stopped in England where he visited to the Royal Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. That visit spurred a determination to secure a charter not only to incorporate the ASPCA but to exercise the power to arrest and prosecute violators of the law. The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is a registered charity, established in 1873.