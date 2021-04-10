Breaking News

4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#255 – #258)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, three from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and one from Central and East Algoma.

Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.

 

Details of the confirmed case:

Case
Number		 Exposure
Category		 Status Tested
Case #255 Unknown Self-isolating April 8, 2021
Case #256 Close Contact Self-isolating April 8, 2021
Case #257 Unknown Self-isolating April 6, 2021
Case #258 Close Contact Self-isolating April 8, 2021
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*