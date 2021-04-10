Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 4 new cases of COVID-19, three from Sault Ste. Marie and area, and one from Central and East Algoma.
Through contact tracing, APH notifies all close contacts directly. If you are not contacted by APH you are not considered a close contact.
Details of the confirmed case:
|Case
Number
|Exposure
Category
|Status
|Tested
|Case #255
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 8, 2021
|Case #256
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 8, 2021
|Case #257
|Unknown
|Self-isolating
|April 6, 2021
|Case #258
|Close Contact
|Self-isolating
|April 8, 2021
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Morning News – April 10 - April 10, 2021
- 4 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#255 – #258) - April 10, 2021
- New Wawa Municipal Website has Launched - April 9, 2021