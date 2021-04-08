Morning News – April 8th

Weather:

A few showers ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind northeast 20 km/h. High 18. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h becoming light early this evening. Low 11.

Wawaweather.net recorded 14mm of rain yesterday, falling between 11:30 and 6:45 p.m. (7 hours).

With all the rain and runoff, the ice Wawa Lake is looking pretty slushy, and the ice is beginning to pull away from the shores. Eventually temperatures will warm up more and the ice will be gone. In 1987, the ice on Wawa Lake went out the earliest on April 20th. Wawa-news shares every spring and winter when the ice leaves and closes the lake in a chart that shows data back to 1949 (missing data from 1988 to 2013).

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 118,366 253 27 1 226 4 Updated: April 7, 2021, 6:00 pm

Total doses administered: 24,475

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 21,049 21.67% 18.39% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,713 1.77% 1.50% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 22,762 23.53% 19.89%

Last Updated: 9:56 AM, April 7, 2021

News Tidbits:

Amelia Spacek, a grade 12 student at l’école secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie), is among the 30 Canadian students selected for the presitigious Loran Scholarship. This soon-to-be ES Notre-Dame-du-Sault graduate will receive a scholarship award valued at $100,000 over four years, including mentorship, funding for summer internships and participation in an extensive network of past and present scholars. This year, Amelia is the Prime minister of her school’s student parliament and sits on the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon’s Student Senate. As captain of her school’s robotics team, she supports younger students by teaching robotics-focused coding classes. Amelia has also volunteered with the Professional Engineers of Ontario at community STEM (Science, technology, engineering and mathematics) outreach events. Interested in engineering, Amelia will pursue her university studies in this field.

Made-in-Ontario N95 respirators have started rolling off the production line at 3M’s Brockville plant. About 700,000 N95 respirators are being shipped from the plant this week. Each level of government (provincial & federal) invested $23.33 million to support 3M’s capital investment of $70 million. Through this partnership, 3M expanded its Brockville manufacturing facility to produce made-in-Ontario N95 respirators.

The Ontario government is investing nearly $850,000 in Dimachem Inc. to produce Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner-Disinfectant in Windsor. Dimachem has entered a multi-year toll manufacturing contract with The Clorox Company, a leading multinational manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products, to manufacture 12 million bottles of Pine-Sol per year.

Laurie Scott, Minister of Infrastructure, will be joined by Michael Lindsay, President and Chief Executive Officer of Infrastructure Ontario, to make a virtual announcement at 10:30 a.m.