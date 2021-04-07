Breaking News

Heavy Rain – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

All the grey areas are expected to have heavy rainfall Wednesday and Thursday.

Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Geraldton – Longlac – Caramat
  • Manitouwadge – Hornepayne

Rain, at times heavy, is expected today through Thursday for Manitouwadge & Hornepayne. A slow-moving area of low pressure over the central United States will bring an extended period of rain to parts of northern Ontario. Because the ground is still frozen, there may be more run-off than in the summertime. Please be careful around waterways.

