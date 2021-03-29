Breaking News

Going outdoor to devour their favourite books

Grade 3 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) and their teacher, Ms. Charlotte Konan, recently took advantage of the beautiful sun and mild weather to bring their favourite book outdoors. Well dressed, they were able to read while benefiting from the great outdoors. It was a special moment!

