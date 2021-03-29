Going outdoor to devour their favourite books

Grade 3 students from École Saint-Joseph (Wawa) and their teacher, Ms. Charlotte Konan, recently took advantage of the beautiful sun and mild weather to bring their favourite book outdoors. Well dressed, they were able to read while benefiting from the great outdoors. It was a special moment!
Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)
- Middlesex-London Public Health Region Moving to Red-Control Level of COVID-19 Response Framework - March 29, 2021
- Anonymous Donation made to Wawa Community Food Bank - March 29, 2021
- Dévorer des livres en plein air! - March 29, 2021