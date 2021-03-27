Morning News – March 26th

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening then periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 112,355 225 14

0 211 4 Updated: March 25, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 16,482

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 14,308 14.8% 12.5% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,087 1.1% 0.9% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 15,395 15.9% 13.4%

Last Updated: 9:58 AM, March 26, 2021

News Tidbits:

Sad to hear that Beverly Cleary has died at 104. I remember reading Ramona the Pest and The Mouse and the Motorcycle as a child.

Don’t Forget: Earth Hour is tonight – loin millions of people around the world and switch off your lights in support of nature and our planet at 8:30 p.m.