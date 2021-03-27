Weather:
A mix of sun and cloud. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 3. Wind chill minus 13 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight – Becoming cloudy this evening then periods of rain mixed with snow changing to snow near midnight. Snowfall amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 5 overnight.
Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma
|Tested
|Confirmed
cases
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases
|Deceased
|112,355
|225
|14
|0
|211
|4
|Updated: March 25, 2021, 4:47 p.m.
Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:
Total doses administered: 16,482
|Dose
|# of Algoma residents who have received immunization
|% eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+)
|% all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age)
|People partially immunized with first dose only
|14,308
|14.8%
|12.5%
|People fully immunized with first and second dose
|1,087
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated):
|15,395
|15.9%
|13.4%
Last Updated: 9:58 AM, March 26, 2021
News Tidbits:
Sad to hear that Beverly Cleary has died at 104. I remember reading Ramona the Pest and The Mouse and the Motorcycle as a child.
Don’t Forget: Earth Hour is tonight – loin millions of people around the world and switch off your lights in support of nature and our planet at 8:30 p.m.
- Morning News – March 26th - March 27, 2021
- Morning News – March 26th - March 26, 2021
- Morning News – March 25th - March 25, 2021