Morning News – March 26th

Weather:

Cloudy. Clearing early this afternoon. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this afternoon. High plus 1. Wind chill minus 22 this morning. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – A few clouds. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 10. Wind chill minus 12 overnight.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested Confirmed

cases

Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases

Deceased 111,818 225 18

0 207 4 Updated: March 25, 2021, 4:47 p.m.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total doses administered: 15,992

Dose # of Algoma residents who have received immunization % eligible Algoma residents who have received immunization (adults 16+) % all Algoma residents who have received immunization (any age) People partially immunized with first dose only 13,818 14.28% 12.08% People fully immunized with first and second dose 1,087 1.1% 0.95% Total people immunized (first dose and/or fully vaccinated): 14,905 15.41% 13.02%

Last Updated: 10:03 AM, March 25, 2021

News Tidbits:

British researchers have raised the possibility that doctors and athletic trainers could determine if someone has suffered a concussion by using a saliva test. A peer-reviewed article was published Tuesday in the British Journal of Sports Medicine. From a Washington Post article “A team of scientists and doctors studied more than 150 rugby players at England’s highest level between 2017 and 2019, comparing saliva samples collected before the season with samples collected as players were assessed for concussions or an injury to another part of their body. The researchers found the genetic markers in saliva determined with 94 percent accuracy which players had been diagnosed with concussions and which had not, co-author and University of Birmingham professor Antonio Belli said.” (Concussions can be diagnosed through a saliva test, British researchers find; Adam Kilgore, Washington Post)

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, to make an announcement at 1 p.m.

Did you know? On March 26, 1953, American medical researcher Dr. Jonas Salk announces on a national radio show that he has successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes the crippling disease of polio.