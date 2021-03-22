SSM OPP – Arrest of Impaired Driver after seen speeding

On March 19, 2021 at approximately 10:00 p.m. members of the Sault Ste. Marie Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) observed a vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed on Queen Street East in the City of Sault Ste. Marie.

Police initiated a traffic stop and a Mandatory Alcohol Screening Demand was made and administered.

As a result of the investigation Jeffrey DICORPO, 20-years-old of Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with;

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code and

Stunt Driving – exceed 50km/h over the posted speed limit, contrary to section 172(1) of the Highway Traffic Act

The accused was released on an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste. Marie on April 19, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90 day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.