NDP wants Ford government to pause OSAP repayments during the pandemic

Official Opposition NDP critic for Colleges and Universities, Laura Mae Lindo (Kitchener Centre) has released a statement in response to a government announcement regarding Ontario Student Assistance Program (OSAP) for micro-credential programs:

“Students don’t just need permission to borrow more money — they need a break on student loan repayments. COVID has taken away their summer jobs, and delayed their career prospects, forcing many students and new grads into an incredibly shaky financial position. They deserve some help, including a payment and interest holiday on both provincial and federal student loan payments.”