East Algoma OPP – 6th Impaired Charge Laid in Collision

On March 17, 202, shortly before 1:00 a.m., members from the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the St. Joseph Fire and Rescue Department and the Algoma District Paramedic Services responded to a single vehicle motor vehicle collision on C Line Richards Landing.

Investigation determined the vehicle had rolled multiple times and the driver was being transported to local hospital via ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. While speaking to the driver police determined alcohol had been consumed.

As a result, Bonnie BARTHELMES, 53 years-of-age, from Richards Landing was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – alcohol and drugs, contrary to section 320.14(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC); and with

Operation While Impaired-blood alcohol concentration (80 plus), contrary to section 320.14(1)(b) of the CC.

The accused was released by way of an Appearance Notice and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Blind River on May 6, 2021.

The accused was issued a 90-day Administrative Driver’s Licence Suspension (ADLS) and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.