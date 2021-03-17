Ontario Health to manage Trillium Gift of Life Network & non-patient care

The Ontario Government is transferring the Trillium Gift of Life Network (TGLN) and non-patient care functions from the Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) to Ontario Health. The transfers will take effect on April 1, 2021. Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, issued those orders under the Connecting Care Act, 2019.

“Over the past year, we have seen more than ever how important it is for health service providers to work together as one integrated team to deliver high-quality care to patients all across our province,” said Minister Elliott. “As we continue to move forward with these thoughtful, incremental changes to modernize home and community care, there will be no disruption to patient care.”

It was explained that following the transfer, LHINs will begin operating under a new business name, Home and Community Care Support Services. During the transition, patients and caregivers will continue to access home and community care services in the same way and use the same contacts. Services to patients and families involved with organ and tissue donation will continue uninterrupted.

“These transfers signal an important step forward in the modernization of our health system, says Matthew Anderson, President and CEO of Ontario Health. “As one unified organization, Ontario Health is well-positioned to improve the delivery of integrated care and to connect and coordinate the health care system better for all Ontarians. I just want to emphasize that there will be no changes to how patients access home and community care or long-term care home placement services and there will be no changes to their regular contacts.”