Wawa COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre

March 16th. 2021 1:30 – 5:00 pm

March 17th. 2021 9:30- 1:00 pm

Who will be immunized?

Adults 80 years and over indigenous adults 55 years and over Highest priority health care workers

An appointment is required to receive the vaccine. For more information or to book. please call: (705) 914-0464.