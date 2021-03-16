Wawa COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics

Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre
March 16th. 2021 1:30 – 5:00 pm
March 17th. 2021 9:30- 1:00 pm
Who will be immunized?
- Adults 80 years and over
- indigenous adults 55 years and over
- Highest priority health care workers
An appointment is required to receive the vaccine. For more information or to book. please call: (705) 914-0464.
