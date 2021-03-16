East Algoma OPP – Arrest made after Search

On March 13, 2021, at approximately 9:00 p.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a search warrant at a townhouse on Spruce Avenue in Elliot Lake.

A person was arrested inside the residence who had numerous warrants outstanding.

The OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU), East Algoma Crime Unit, Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB), Canine Unit, Emergency Response Team (ERT), Forensic Identification Services (FIS), and uniform members were involved with the investigation.

Rachel JACOBS, 35 years-old, of Elliot Lake was charged with:

Fail to Comply with Release Order, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Theft Under $5000 – Shoplifting, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Theft Under $5000, contrary to section 334(b) of the CC,

Break and Enter, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC,

Personation With Intent, contrary to section 403(1)(b) of the CC,

Fail to Comply – Summons, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste Marie on March 15, 2021.