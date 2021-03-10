Morning News – March 10th

Weather:

Cloudy. 40 percent chance of drizzle this morning. Periods of rain beginning late this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 8 with temperature falling to plus 5 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of rain changing to periods of freezing rain mixed with ice pellets late this evening. Periods of rain along the lakeshore late this evening and overnight. Wind becoming northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50 this evening then light after midnight. Low zero.

Freezing Rain Warning in Effect

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 102,752 200 4 1 196 4 Updated: March 9, 2021, 1:30 p.m. (1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

Immunization Tracker for the Algoma District:

Total Doses Administered # of people who have received their first dose # of people fully vaccinated 5,357 4,772 (4.9%) 585 (0.6%) Last Updated: 11:30 AM, March 9, 2021 *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma *percent calculated as number of adults aged 16+ in Algoma

News Tidbits:

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Bourgeois as Director of Finance and Purchasing. Mr. Bourgeois brings his educational training, administrative management and relevant experience in this field and in human resources to the position, which he will take up on March 29, 2021.

Daniel Bourgeois began his career at the CSC Nouvelon in 2012 as coordinator of accounting services, where he accumulated valuable experience in the production of financial statements, the management of government grants, purchasing, financial management and purchasing. Since 2019, he has served as Director of Human Resources where he ensured the efficient and responsible management of the CSC Nouvelon. A sessional professor in Accounting at Laurentian University’s Faculty of Management, Daniel Bourgeois previously worked at the office of the Auditor General of Canada as an audit professional and student coordinator.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, will be joined by Tim Hudak, former Minister of Culture, Tourism and Recreation, to make an announcement about Ontario’s tourism sector. At 9:15 a.m.

Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, to make an announcement at 10 a.m.

The Honourable Ross Romano, Minister of Colleges and Universities, will be joined by the Honourable Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, to make an announcement at 10:15 a.m.

Did you know? Today is Barbie’s birthday!