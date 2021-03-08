Time to Change your Clocks and the Batteries in all Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

Clocks will spring forward one hour at 2am on March 14 and the Wawa Fire Department is recommending residents install new batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms when they change their clocks.

“In order for smoke and carbon monoxide alarms to do their job, they need to have working batteries”. “Once a year, old batteries should be replaced with new batteries. When you change your clocks on March 14, the Wawa Fire Department wants everyone to take the time to install new batteries in all alarms.”

In order to survive a fire, you need to be provided with an early warning and know what to do when the smoke alarms sound. Working smoke alarms are required on every storey of the home and outside all sleeping areas. For added protection, it is recommended to also install smoke alarms inside all bedrooms.

Carbon monoxide alarms must be installed outside all sleeping areas if your home has a fuel-burning appliance, fireplace or attached garage.

Tampering with or removing the batteries from your smoke and carbon monoxide alarms is against the law. Failure to comply with the Fire Code can result in a ticket for $360.

This has been a message from the Wawa Fire Department.