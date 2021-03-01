Morning News – March 1

Weather:

A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries this morning. Becoming sunny this afternoon. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light this morning. High minus 13. Wind chill minus 28 this morning and minus 19 this afternoon. Risk of frostbite. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – Clear. Increasing cloudiness overnight. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 23. Wind chill minus 26 this evening.

The radar image from Montreal River shows snow squall streamers hitting Montreal River Harbour to Sault Ste Marie. Be careful if you have to travel today. Environment Canada has a Winter Weather Travel Advisory from Montreal River to St. Joseph Island, “Lake effect snow bands have produced near zero visibilities at times this morning. Local snowfall amounts of 5 to 10 cm will be possible by the time snow squall activity weakens late this afternoon. The heavy snow, combining with strong northwesterly winds gusting up to 80 km/h, will continue to produce near-zero visibilities in heavy snow and blowing snow at times. Motorists should prepare for adverse winter driving conditions and adjust their travel plans accordingly.

Special weather statement in effect for:

Sault Ste. Marie – St. Joseph Island

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Strong winds today. Winds have eased from their peak last night. However, winds are forecast to strengthen again this morning, particularly along the shorelines of Whitefish Bay, North Channel and Manitoulin Island. Gusts up to 80 km/h can be expected from late morning into early afternoon. Winds will diminish by evening. Strong winds can throw loose objects, cause tree branches to break, and damage property. Power outages are also possible.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 97,443 199 6 2 193 3 Updated: February 28, 2021, 8:17 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Had to love the tweet this morning from the SSM Police Service:

Let’s play good news, bad news. Bad news crummy, blustery day. Brush ❄️ from vehicle, drive according to conditions & take extra time if driving.

Good news – March 1st is coming in like a 🦁hopefully it goes out like a 🐑.

Happy Monday everyone!

Due to the declaration of a COVID-19 case at École Alliance St-Joseph (Chelmsford) by Public Health Sudbury and Districts and in order to ensure the safety of students and staff, École Alliance St-Joseph will remain closed until Friday, March 12, 2021. At the moment, students are expected to resume their in-class learning on Monday, March 15, 2021. If this return date should change, the CSC Nouvelon will inform parents of details. The daycare located at École Alliance St-Joseph will also be closed until Friday, March 12, 2021.

‘Nomadland,’ ‘Borat,’ ‘The Crown’ win at bicoastal Golden Globes​

Did you know? 140 years ago in 1872, President Grant signed the bill creating America’s first national park at Yellowstone. Six years later, in Canada, The Rocky Mountains Park Act, created what is now Banff National Park (June 23rd, 1887).