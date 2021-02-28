Highway Closures – 22:17

Feb 28, 2021 at 22:17
Hwy 17 all lanes closed from Batchawana to Wawa due to poor weather.
Hwy 631 is closed between #Hornepayne and #Hwy11 due to poor weather conditions.
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Geraldton due to poor weather – updated February 28 at 21:30
Hwy 11 is closed between Longlac and Cochrane due to weather. Duration of closure unknown.
