APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#197 – #199)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area with one case of close contact, and two of unknown exposure. All cases are self-isolating.

 

Tested (1)  Confirmed
cases (2)		 Active
cases		 Currently

hospitalized

 Resolved
cases (3)		 Deceased
97,443 199 6 2 193 3
Updated: February 28, 2021, 8:17 p.m.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

