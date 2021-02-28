APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#197 – #199)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area with one case of close contact, and two of unknown exposure. All cases are self-isolating.

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 97,443 199 6 2 193 3 Updated: February 28, 2021, 8:17 p.m.