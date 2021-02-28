Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 from Elliot Lake and area with one case of close contact, and two of unknown exposure. All cases are self-isolating.
|Tested (1)
|Confirmed
cases (2)
|Active
cases
|Currently
hospitalized
|Resolved
cases (3)
|Deceased
|97,443
|199
|6
|2
|193
|3
|Updated: February 28, 2021, 8:17 p.m.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Highway Closures – 22:17 - February 28, 2021
- APH – 3 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 (#197 – #199) - February 28, 2021
- Weather Conditions Detoriating – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana Bay) CLOSED - February 28, 2021