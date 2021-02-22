Morning News – February 22nd

Weather:

Flurries. Amount 2 cm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High zero. Wind chill minus 10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Periods of snow. Amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light near midnight. Temperature steady near minus 1.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 93,000 195 7 2 188 3 Updated: February 20, 2021, 4:15 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

Sad to hear that the Plaid Pig Food Market in Iron Bridge caught fire yesterday evening. The market and the family’s residence upstairs is a compete loss. a gofundme has been launched – (link).

The Northern Credit Union has announced the consolidation of seven of its smaller locations. As of May 3, 2021, the Coniston, Elmwood, Iron Bridge, Petawawa, Second Line branches, which were temporarily closed during the pandemic, will be formally integrated into larger nearby branches. The Little Current and Richards Landing branches will also be consolidated into larger nearby branches as of June 1, 2021. NCU opened the branch in Iron Bridge in early 2010 when the Royal Bank of Canada closed the branch there. Al Suraci, President and CEO of NCU stated, “With the closure of the only financial institution in the community, Northern Credit Union is excited to be able to provide full-service banking to the residents of Iron Bridge and to work with the more than 30 established businesses in the community. Iron Bridge is situated well within our Northern footprint and we look forward to building stable financial futures together.”

Premier Doug Ford will be joined by Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and Jill Dunlop, Associate-Minister of Children and Women’s Issues to make an announcement at 2 p.m.

Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development, will be joined by Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care, to make an announcement about training and supports for Personal Support Workers (PSWs) at 9:30 a.m.

Did you know? This is the 60th Anniversary of the Daytona 400, Lee Petty in a photo finish was the winner of the first race in 1959. That was the beginning of the Petty family racing dynasty which includes: Richard, Kyle, Adam and Lee.