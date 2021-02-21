APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#195)

Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Central and East Algoma. Case #195 is as a result of close contact, and is self-isolating. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. Case 195 was tested February 16th, 2021. One person (previously diagnosed) has been hospitalized.

If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact. There are seven confirmed cases in the Algoma District.