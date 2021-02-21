Algoma Public Health (APH) is reporting 1 new case of COVID-19 from Central and East Algoma. Case #195 is as a result of close contact, and is self-isolating. Through contact tracing, Algoma Public Health notifies all close contacts directly. Case 195 was tested February 16th, 2021. One person (previously diagnosed) has been hospitalized.
If you are not contacted by Algoma Public Health you are not considered a close contact. There are seven confirmed cases in the Algoma District.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- APH – 1 new confirmed case of COVID-19 (#195) - February 21, 2021
- Collision blocks Upper Broadway & Algoma Avenue - February 20, 2021
- Search is underway for Snowmobiler missing between Searchmont & Halfway Haven (D Trail North) UPDATE Located - February 20, 2021