Morning News – February 18th

Weather:

Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 5 to 10 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 21 this morning and minus 8 this afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Flurries with risk of snow squalls. Local amount 10 to 20 cm. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 11 this evening and minus 18 overnight.

Snow Squall Warning – Wawa to Pukaskwa,

Snow squalls likely today into Friday morning.

Snow squalls are expected to develop this morning near Lake Superior and persist into Friday morning. The strongest activity today is expected between Wawa and Marathon south of Highway 17. The snow squalls may move towards the town of Wawa later tonight into Friday morning.

The heaviest accumulations are expected close to the shoreline west of Wawa where amounts may exceed 20 cm.

Snow squall watch in effect for White River – Dubreuilville

Snow squalls may develop later this morning and continue into Friday.

Travel along Highway 17 between Marathon and Wawa may become hazardous due to heavy snow and poor visibility. Accumulations in excess of 15 cm are possible, although the shifting nature of the snow bands may limit accumulations somewhat.

At this point, it appears that the heaviest amounts will occur south of Highway 17 west of Wawa where a snow squall warning has been issued.

The snow squalls should move east of the region by late Friday.

Snow squall watch in effect for Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Snow squalls are expected to develop later tonight and continue until late Friday afternoon.

These snow squalls could potentially produce 15 cm of snow within 12 hours.

Status of COVID-19 cases in Algoma

Tested (1) Confirmed

cases (2) Active

cases Currently hospitalized Resolved

cases (3) Deceased 92,870 193 10 1 183 3 Updated: February 17, 2021, 2:00 p.m.

(1) That Algoma Public Health is aware of.

(2) Algoma residents who have confirmed COVID-19 infection.

*The number in brackets are active cases in non-Algoma residents who are temporarily in Algoma. These cases are not counted as part of Algoma’s confirmed case count. APH conducts contact tracing and monitoring of self-isolation for all cases within Algoma. Editor’s Note: These may be referring to the cases at the Valard Camp in White River)

(3) Patient tested positive but is resolved according to current public health criteria. This number includes any persons who are deceased.

These data sets are preliminary and subject to change, pending further review.

Confirmed positives will be reported as soon as publicly available.

News Tidbits:

The Ontario government is expanding the number of small businesses that can apply for the Main Street Relief Grant to help offset the costs of purchasing personal protective equipment (PPE) to cautiously and gradually reopen in parts of the province. Small businesses with 2 to 19 employees in all eligible sectors – expanded from 2-9 employees – including those in the arts, entertainment, and recreation sector, can now apply for up to $1,000 in financial support.

NASA’s Perseverance rover will attempt to land on Mars today, completing a nearly seven-month trip from Earth.

Did you know? “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” published in the US today in 1885, 136 years ago.

In 2010, Wikileaks published the first documents leaked by Chelsea Manning. The first series of documents detailed conversations between American diplomats and government officials in Iceland. This was the beginning of nearly 750,000 documents that revealed atrocities committed by American military forces, information on the wars in Iraq/Afghanistan… She spent 7 years in prison before being pardoned by President Obama.