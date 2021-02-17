East Algoma OPP – Break & Enter Charges laid

On February 16, 2021, at approximately 6:00 a.m. East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a Break and Enter that occurred sometime overnight at a residence on Cloudslee Road in Plummer Additional Township.

Investigation determined the suspect gained access to the house by forced entry through a door. Police observed of fresh tire tracks, footwear impressions, and drag marks in the snow.

A short time after, police attended another residence on Cloudslee Road and matched the tire tracks of a vehicle parked in the yard and fresh boot impressions in snow. The same drag marks were also observed in the snow coming from the vehicle leading to the residence. The homeowner was cooperative with police and a person was arrested from inside the residence.

As a result of the investigation, Matthew GOODMURPHY, 22 years-of-age, from was charged with:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Break, Enter a Dwelling House with Intent to Commit Indictable Offence (two counts), contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC,

Failure to Comply with Release Order- other than to attend court, contrary to section 145(5)(a) of the CC.



The accused appeared before the Ontario Court of Justice Video Bail in Blind River on February 17, 2021 and was remanded into custody.