Between the Covers – Feb 17

Unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 Lockdown the After School Program will be suspended until further notice. As of this time, the Wawa Public Library will be continuing curbside pickup until further notice. Patrons can call in, email us or place a hold on the website online catalogue to request any materials from our collections. Due to the province wide shutdown, all Wawa Public Library Board meetings will be cancelled until further notice.

On the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “NYPD Red 6” by James Patterson & Marshall Karp, “Perestroika in Paris” by Jane Smiley, “The Push” by Ashley Audrain, and “The Mystery of Mrs. Christie” by Marie Benedict. We are open for Curbside Pickup Only! Call, email or place a hold on line!

New Movies on the shelf are “The Office Season Six”, “Jupiter Ascending”, “Thirteen” and “Capone”. Patrons can call us at 705-856-2244 ext 290, email us at [email protected] or place a hold in our online catalogue at wawa.olsn.ca.

At the moment, we are working at putting all fiction book series in order and to see if we are missing any. Our hope is to make it easier for our patrons to follow their favorite author and series and can easily see when a new book has been added to the series. As always, we are open to recommendations from our patrons. If there is a particular author or book that you would like to see added to our collection, please let us know and we will do our best to accommodate you. Patrons can also access books not in our collection by requesting an Interlibrary loan. Please call the circulation desk for further information.

The Wawa Public Library is the place to sign up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library! This program provides FREE books on a monthly basis for children ages 0-5! Call or email the Wawa Public Library and sign up today. Our local contact is Cathy Cannon and she can be reached 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected].