Great Weekend for Ice Fishing – Wawa tops Town Points

Ontario’s COVID-safe ice fishing tournament is well underway now. Wawa has 130 anglers with 227 fish caught since the tournament began. Wawa is currently #1 provincially in ‘town points’!

Right now (Sunday night) Mayson Geldart is in the lead for Wawa and for the province with his walleye of 73.7cm or 29 inches. If Maysen can hold on to the lead he could take home $1,000. (photo to right)

Kathleen Johnson is also 1st place for Wawa and provincially with 76 fish caught, and 1st for Wawa and tied for second provincially for the total number of species caught. Kathleen has caught Burbot, Northern Pike, Walleye and Sauger.

Roger Lord was the lucky early bird winner of the 10” IonX Electric Ice Auger (Canadian Tire – Wawa).

The Ontario Ice Fishing Challenge will run until to March 7, 2021.